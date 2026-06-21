The Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Draft Pack" Drops This Week

What if the Charlotte Hornets had never selected and traded Kobe Bryant to the Los Angeles Lakers? What if one of the other 12 teams had picked the unproven prodigy out of Lower Merion High School? Basketball and sneaker history would be completely different.

As part of the 30th anniversary of the legendary 1996 NBA Draft, Nike is attempting to answer the unknowns with the Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Draft Pack" colorways. It's a mystery drop where shoppers will receive a pair of basketball shoes in a bag with varying odds tied to each team. Below is a detailed look at the shoes, release information, and colorway odds.

Release Information

Packaging for the Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Draft Pack" collection. | Nike

The Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Draft Pack" colorways drop at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, June 26. Online shoppers can try to buy one of the mystery colorways for $200 in adult sizes exclusively on the Nike SNKRS app.

The "University Gold and Fierce Purple" and "White and Glacier Blue" colorways drop in big kid sizes for $122 on the Nike SNKRS app. The resale value of these "Draft Pack" colorways should be high as long as they remain in the unopened bag. It will definitely be worth monitoring on trusted sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

Draft Pick Odds

The Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Draft Pack" colorways. | Nike

The Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Draft Pack" collection is a randomized, mystery purchase experience. Winners will learn which colorway they received upon opening their shipment. Because it's a limited-edition collection, all sales are final. Some colorways are more limited than others in the pack. Rounded global odds for each colorway are below:

Pick #1 (Philadelphia 76ers): 8%

Pick #2 (Toronto Raptors): 7.25%

Pick #3 (Vancouver Grizzlies): 7.25%

Pick #4 (Milwaukee Bucks): 7.25%

Pick #5 (Minnesota Timberwolves): 8%

Pick #6 (Boston Celtics): 6.3%

Pick #7 (LA Clippers): 6.3%

Pick #8 (New Jersey Nets): 8%

Pick #9 (Dallas Mavericks): 8%

Pick #10 (Indiana Pacers): 8%

Pick #11 (Golden State Warriors): 7.25%

Pick #12 (Cleveland Cavaliers): 8%

Pick #13 (Charlotte Hornets): 6.3%

Los Angeles Lakers: 4%

Colorway Details

The Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Draft Pack" colorways. | Nike

As if the mystery drop was not enough excitement, all but one of the 13 colorways will start with a white wear-away upper. Over time, the temporary finishing will wear away, revealing the primary team colors of those who missed out on Bryant.

Additionally, stitched accents and sockliner details round out each team's color scheme. The "Lakers" colorway arrives fully revealed in bold purple and gold for the forever franchise that got it right. However, every silhouette sports the Nike branding and Kobe logos as a fun reimagination of history.

Nike Kobe 4 Protro Tech Specs

The Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Draft Pack" colorways. | Nike

Bryant debuted the Nike Kobe 4 during the 2008-09 NBA season during his fourth championship run. Not only did the model usher in the low-top revolution in basketball shoes, but it is still considered one of the gold standards of performance basketball shoes. The Nike Kobe 4 Protro launched with modest updates in 2019.

The Nike Kobe 4 Protro features a foam midsole and Air Zoom in the heel. Early versions of Flywire cables return for reinforcement in the leather and synthetic upper. A midfoot carbon shank plate offers torsional support. Last but not least, the outsole's multidirectional herringbone traction pattern provides the foundation of the shoe.

Nike Kobe "Draft Pack" Shirts

The Nike Kobe "Draft Pack" shirts. | Nike

The fun does not stop with the shoes. The Nike Kobe "Draft Pack" Men's Basketball T-Shirt drops simultaneously at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, June 26. Fans can buy one of the shirts for $60 through the mystery drop on the Nike SNKRS app. Below is a breakdown of the odds by team.

Pick #1 (Philadelphia 76ers): 8%

Pick #2 (Toronto Raptors): 6

Pick #3 (Vancouver Grizzlies): 7%

Pick #4 (Milwaukee Bucks): 7%

Pick #5 (Minnesota Timberwolves): 8%

Pick #6 (Boston Celtics): 6%

Pick #7 (LA Clippers): 6%

Pick #8 (New Jersey Nets): 8%

Pick #9 (Dallas Mavericks): 8%

Pick #10 (Indiana Pacers): 8%

Pick #11 (Golden State Warriors): 7%

Pick #12 (Cleveland Cavaliers): 8%

Pick #13 (Charlotte Hornets): 3%

Los Angeles Lakers: 10%

Athletes and sneakerheads are going to have a lot of fun with Friday's mystery drops. Hats off to Nike for this incredible idea. Now, fans are on the clock. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.