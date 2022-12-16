The adidas Crazy 1 'Stormtrooper' Releases Tomorrow

Skip to main content

Kobe Bryant's Retro Adidas Shoes Releasing Saturday

The adidas Crazy 1 is releasing in the 'Stormtrooper' colorway right before the holidays.
For two decades, Kobe Bryant lit basketball fans' minds ablaze with his acrobatic moves and heroic play style. The Los Angeles Lakers legend is primarily remembered for the history he made on the court. However, Bryant was just as impactful in the sneaker world.

At the dawn of the new millennium, Bryant and co-star Shaquille O'Neal carried the Lakers to three consecutive NBA championships. Of course, dynasties have come and gone since then, but no team has been able to win three straight rings like the early-2000s Lakers.

Bryant won his first two rings in his signature adidas sneakers called The Kobe. After Bryant left adidas in 2002, the company would eventually rebrand the futuristic hoop shoes as the adidas Crazy 1 and release them every few years. 

Over the past several months, adidas has sporadically released a mix of OG and new colorways of Bryant's iconic shoes. With the holidays right around the corner, adidas is releasing the most popular colorway of the model tomorrow.

adidas Crazy 1

View of white and black adidas shoes.

A detailed view of the adidas Crazy 1.

The adidas Crazy 1 is scheduled to release on Saturday, December 17, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. Fans can purchase the retro basketball shoes for $140 on the adidas website.

Despite the design being over 20 years old, the adidas Crazy 1 can still be worn on and off the court. The 'Stormtrooper' colorway features a white synthetic upper with black tongues and inner collars. Support is provided by a Torsion system built into the rubber outsole, providing a stable ride for hoopers.

The adidas Crazy 1 'Stormtrooper' is guaranteed to sell out. So to avoid paying a resale price online, be prepared for tomorrow morning's online release. Let us know on Twitter if you plan to purchase the iconic hoop shoes.

