Paul George Has Ditched His Signature Shoes for Kobes

The Los Angeles Clippers have dropped their last two games in as many nights. There is plenty of blame to go around, except for Paul George. The NBA All-Star forward tallied 40 points and 15 rebounds over the last two nights.

Los Angeles' losses or the absence of Kawhi Leonard is not surprising. However, what has caught many people's attention is George's choice of footwear. George is a Nike athlete with his own signature line.

In fact, the Nike PG 6 is a very popular model among athletes and fans. However, George has seemingly ditched his own shoes in favor of Kobe Bryant's retro kicks.

Nike Kobe 4 Protro

A detailed look at Paul George's shoes. © Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

During Wednesday night's game in Orlando, George wore the Nike Kobe 4 Protro in the 'Draft Day' colorway. It is the exact same shoes he wore during games throughout November and December.

Perhaps it is George's way of honoring his late mentor. Or maybe the 32-year-old likes the backstory behind the inspirational colorway. For those fans wondering, the shoes were released in February 2019 for $175. However, they now have an average resale price of $709, according to StockX.

Nike Kobe 5 Protro

A detailed look at Paul George's shoes. © Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

During last night's game in Miami, George wore the Nike Kobe 5 Protro in the 'What If' colorway. The shoes were released in August 2020 for $190. According to StockX, the average resale price is now $597.

So, it's now safe to assume that it's more than a preference for one specific shoe. It has become a pattern for the veteran player. Could George be unhappy with the Nike PG 6? That seems unlikely, given how many other professional players love the shoes.

Currently, there are no answers to why George has stopped wearing his signature shoes. Hopefully, a beat reporter in Los Angeles will pick up on the trend and ask the well-documented sneakerhead what is factoring into his choice in footwear. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for updates on this story.

Recommended For You

New York Knicks Clap Back at Trae Young's Adidas Shoes

LeBron James Debuts New Affordable Shoe