Titans Cornerback Honors Kobe Bryant with Pregame Outfit

Denim was everywhere during Week 10 of the NFL season. We saw several players from around the league rocking jeans and matching coats prior to taking the field. However, Tennessee Titans Kristian Fulton might have worn it best.

Due to injuries, the Titans were without Fulton and several other defensive players on Sunday. But that did not stop them from defeating the Denver Broncos 17-10. And it did not stop Fulton from showing love to Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

Thanks to the Titans' social media team, we have a clear image of Fulton's mamba-inspired fit. The shutdown cornerback wore a Mitchell & Ness Lakers jersey, Nike Kobe basketball shoes, and a Balenciaga coat. Below is everything fans need to know about Fulton's kicks.

Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Grinch'

View of the Nike Kobe 6 Protro in the 'Grinch' colorway. Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

Fulton wore the Nike Kobe 6 Protro in the 'Grinch' colorway. The retro shoes were released on December 24, 2020, for $190. They immediately sold out and now have an average resale price of $684, according to StockX.

Every hooper knows about the Nike Kobe 6, especially in the 'Grinch' colorway. Bryant debuted the shoes during his 2011 Christmas Day matchup against the Miami Heat's Big Three. Since then, the Dr. Suess-inspired shoes have become some of the most popular kicks of all time.

Unfortunately, shoes from the Nike Kobe line are out of reach for most people. Nike and the Bryant estate reached a new deal earlier this year, but details about future releases have been scarce. With no new releases, the resale prices of Nike Kobe shoes continue to rise.

Huge shoutout to Fulton for putting his "Mamba Mentality" on and off the field. We know we are not alone in wanting to see him back on the field. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for all your sneaker news.

