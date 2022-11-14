Skip to main content

T.J. Watt Wears Military-Inspired Air Jordans

T.J. Watt honored veterans with his Air Jordan sneakers before the NFL game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints.
The NFL always does a great job of recognizing our country's veterans. The entire league participated in the Salute to Service over Veteran's Day weekend. While everyone has their own style of showing appreciation, some coaches and players used their footwear as a tribute. 

Before yesterday's game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints, T.J. Watt gave a subtle nod to the troops that not many people might have caught. Check out the Steelers' social media post below to see Watt's pregame outfit.

Some sneakerheads in the league went with custom kicks, while Watt pulled out a pair of Air Jordan sneakers with a military-inspired colorway. Below is everything fans need to know about Watt's old-school hoop shoes.

Air Jordan 4 'Military Black'

View of white and black Jordan shoes.

Side view of the Air Jordan 4 'Military Black.'

Watt wore the Air Jordan 4 in the  'Military Black' colorway. The retro basketball shoes were released in May 2022 (just before Memorial Day) for $210. Unfortunately, the colorway sold out quickly and now has an average resale price of $339, according to StockX.

The Air Jordan 4 'Military Black' features a white leather upper with a grey Durabuck toe wrap. The black eyelets, heel tabs, and underlays provide a rugged look to the hoop shoe. 

The Steelers' defense, led by Watt, shut down the Saints yesterday to improve to 3-6 on the season. It is not too late for a comeback, and with the 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year on the team, it's possible.

Tell us what you think about Watt's Air Jordan 4 'Military Black' kicks on Twitter. In the meantime, stay locked into FanNationKicks.com to learn more about what your favorite athletes wear on and off the field.

Steelers Linebacker T.J. Watt Wears Military-Inspired Air Jordans

