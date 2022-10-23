Tennessee Titans Safety Wears Off-White Air Jordans

Week 7 of the NFL season is not over yet, but we have already seen plenty of heat on and off the field. Earlier today, the Tennessee Titans defeated the Indianapolis Colts to improve to 4-2.

Once again, the Titans' defense showed they're among the elite squads in the league. All-Pro safety Kevin Byard finished the game with four tackles, two of which were solo.

Before the game, the Titans' social media team posted a picture of Byard's pregame outfit. The safety dressed the part of a superstar, and it showed later in the day. Below is what fans must know about his rare Air Jordan sneakers.

Off-White x Air Jordan 4 'Sail'

View of the Off-White x Air Jordan 4 'Sail'. Nike

Byard wore a pair of Off-White x Air Jordan 4 shoes in the 'Sail' colorway. The rare shoes were released in July 2020 for $200. They now have an average resale price of $1,628, according to StockX.

The shoes were designed as part of a collaboration between the late-great fashion designer Virgil Abloh and Jordan Brand. While they are women's shoes, many men get the proper size and rock them anyway.

The 'Sail' colorway features a high-quality leather upper. Contrast is provided by hits of light blue on the tongue’s Jumpman logo. Do you think Byard's shoes are the best of Week 7? Let us know on Twitter, and stay locked into FanNationKicks.com.

