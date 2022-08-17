First Look: Kyrie Irving Wears Nike Kyrie 9

Everyone knows August is the slowest month on the NBA calendar. With the exception of schedule release day, fans and media are left to overanalyze summer workout videos.

However, yesterday Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving gave sneakerheads something to chew on. The All-NBA player took part in a star-studded scrimmage at Fairfax High School in Los Angeles, California.

Irving was joined by Atlanta Hawks teammates Trae Young and Clint Capela. Additionally, Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony, San Antonio Spurs guard Keldon Johnson, and Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes all took part in the workout.

While it is always exciting to see so many of the world's best players in one spot, today, we are focused on Irving's feet. Thanks to photographer Moving Pictures, we got several clean looks at the Nike Kyrie 9.

The ninth installment of Kyrie Irving's signature line with Nike has not yet been released. While this does confirm that the leaked images were accurate. We still do not have any information on the release date, tech specs, or official images.

The Nike Kyrie 9 is believed to be Irving's last signature sneaker with Nike. On May 13, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski, Nike is unlikely to extend Irving's signature shoe deal beyond next season.

Kyrie Irving wearing the Nike Kyrie 9 sneakers during a scrimmage in Los Angeles, California. Moving Pictures

It could be argued that the writing was on the wall for Irving and Nike beginning last July. Irving trashed the unreleased Kyrie 8 (later dubbed the Kyrie Infinity) before eventually wearing them on the court in just 29 games during the 2021-22 season.

Regardless of your thoughts on Irving's actions, there is no denying that he is an incredible basketball player and an integral part of basketball sneaker history. Since signing with Nike in 2014, Irving has become one of the brand's most popular athletes. Professional and amateur athletes alike love the fun colorways and top-notch technology used in Kyrie sneakers.

If this is the end of a successful partnership between Irving and Nike, both parties will be fine. However, we hate it for the fans of the Nike Kyrie line. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

Recommended For You

Which Sneaker Company will Kyrie Irving Sign with After Nike?

Kyrie Irving's Ten Best Sneakers of 21-22 Season