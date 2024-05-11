Kyrie Irving Gifts Rare Game-Worn Sneakers to a Young Fan
As we enter the weekend, the NBA Playoffs are wide open. The league could easily see its fifth champion in five years. While that level of uncertainty could cause stress for some, others see it as an opportunity to assert themselves at the top of the basketball and footwear food chain.
One of the players who remains cerebral at all times is Kyrie Irving. The Dallas Mavericks guard has not only played at a high level all season long, but he has elevated his new signature sneaker line with ANTA to the top of every footwear website's headlines.
Following the Mavericks' Game 3 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder, Irving stopped on his way to the tunnel to gift his game-worn sneakers to a young fan. Check out the video below, and we will tell you everything you must know about the unreleased hoop shoes Irving gave away.
Irving debuted his first signature sneaker, the ANTA KAI 1, in February. Since then, the 8x NBA All-Star has kept fans on the edge of their seats with multiple exciting colorways that eventually enjoyed a general release (although they did sell out quickly).
During Game 3, Irving debuted a colorway called either "Kai Feng" or "Dragon Boat Festival." While we wait on official release information, fans can expect the kicks to be released in June. Online shoppers can always purchase Irving's sneakers on the ANTA website and at KICKS CREW.
Of course, all the ANTA KAI 1 colorways are aesthetically pleasing. More importantly, the performance model holds up to the demands of the NBA. It features a unique rubber-threaded outsole, a carbon fiber midfoot plate, a TPU lateral sidewall, and a forefoot strap for unbeatable support.
As basketball fans and sneakerheads, we hope every NBA Playoff series goes seven games so we get plenty of action to break down. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's FanNation Kicks for all your footwear news from the NBA and the rest of the sports world.
Further Reading: Kyrie Irving's "Mother's Day" sneakers are dropping this weekend.