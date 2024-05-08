Kyrie Irving's Limited-Edition "Mother's Day" Sneakers Drop Saturday
The Dallas Mavericks are locked in a battle against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Semifinals. With the entire basketball world watching the action unfold on the hardwood, Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving is using the opportunity to pay tribute to his mother.
Last week, Irving debuted the ANTA KAI 1 "Mother's Day" sneakers in a 40-point playoff game. The heartfelt colorway of Irving's first signature sneaker has grabbed the attention of hoops fans, who will soon get a chance to purchase the limited-edition kicks.
In a touching tribute to mothers everywhere and the spirit of the Enlightened Warrior, ANTA, in collaboration with Irving, have officially announced the launch of the next shoe in his signature collection this Mother's Day.
The new release honors Elizabeth Irving, Kyrie's mother, whose influence and legacy are woven into the very fabric of this special edition. The sneaker features a design that pays homage to Elizabeth's wisdom and protective spirit, elements that Kyrie carries with him both on and off the court. Adorned with feathers that symbolize Wisdom and Protection, the design reflects the values Elizabeth instilled in Kyrie — values that transcend the physical realm and continue to guide him.
This limited-edition sneaker will be available exclusively at Sneaker Room in New Jersey on Saturday, May 11, priced at $125. The performance basketball shoes will be available in men's sizes 8-13. After the ANTA KAI 1 "Mother's Day" inevitably sells out, fans can try sneaker resale websites. Additionally, online shoppers can visit KICKS CREW, where Irving is Chief Community Officer.
In a nod to Irving's heritage and his deep connection to the Standing Rock Sioux tribe, the shoe's vibrant colors celebrate the rich history and culture of Native American tribes. According to ANTA and Irving, this release is not just a shoe but a piece of wearable art that celebrates mothers and their enduring influence.
The meticulous work of Design Director Jared Subawon, Color Design Director Shaneika Warden, and Senior Graphic Designer Astin Davis ensures that every aspect of the shoe—from strap to sole—resonates with meaning.
Celebrate Mother's Day by Honoring the Enlightened Warrior in Your Life with ANTA and Kyrie Irving's latest creation.
