Lakers Fans Love Anthony Davis' Shoes Honoring Kobe & LeBron
As a diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan, Anthony Davis has never been my favorite center. It's through no fault of his own, but he has a long way to catch up with Shaquille O'Neal and Pau Gasol (not to mention the other greats before my time).
But I might have to rethink my rankings after seeing the sneakers Davis wore to Lakers Media Day. The nine-time NBA All-Star wore LeBron James' signature Nike sneakers in a player-exclusive colorway that paid tribute to Kobe Bryant.
Lakers fans' jaws dropped when they saw Davis debut the Nike LeBron 21 in the "Carpe Diem" colorway. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of Davis's sneakers.
The Nike LeBron 21 "Carpe Diem" is a player-exclusive colorway that draws inspiration from a popular theme in Bryant's signature line. The black, gold, and purple colorway appeared on the Nike Kobe 2, 4, 5, and 11.
The "Carpe Diem" colorway signifies Bryant's dedication to working hard every day and making the most out of every moment. It is a recurring theme because it is so accurate when describing the Lakers legend's work ethic.
Davis's sneakers incorporate all of the most beloved elements of the "Carpe Diem" colorways. Everything from the black upper to the gold Swoosh logos to multi-color laces and the quilted pattern on the upper was flawless.
Meanwhile, the Nike LeBron 21 sports the colorway perfectly. James wore the model throughout last season in dozens of general release and player-exclusive colorways. None better than the pair Davis wore on Monday.
James will wear the Nike LeBron 22 in the upcoming season, and Davis will likely make the switch soon, too. But Lakers fans must be hopeful that the big man laces up these iconic sneakers for at least one game.
