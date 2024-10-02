NBA Sneaker Drama: Trae Young Ditches Adidas for ANTA
Earlier this week, Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young was all smiles for his 7th NBA Media Day. Young wore his third signature adidas basketball shoe despite reporting that the brand plans to cancel his sneaker line.
While adidas still plans to launch Young's fourth and final hoop shoe later this year, the three-time NBA All-Star appears ready to move on from the brand.
The Hawks' social media team shared pictures from the team's first pre-season practice, and Young can be seen wearing ANTA basketball shoes. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of what this means for Young and both sneaker brands.
Young is clearly not happy with adidas for axing his sneaker line, so he is willing to send a strong message and possibly skirt his contract. The 26-year-old wore the ANTA Shock Wave Pro 5 in the "Heterochromia" colorway.
The ANTA Shock Wave Pro 5 "Heterochromia" was released in December 2023 for $165 in adult sizes. Online shoppers can find the basketball shoes for resale prices on the global platform KICKS CREW.
It is no mistake that Young chose to wear ANTA. Dallas Mavericks point guard signed a five-year contract with the Chinese sportswear brand in 2023. The partnership made Irving the Chief Creative Officer of ANTA Basketball.
Before Irving's first signature sneaker with ANTA launched earlier this year, he wore the ANTA Shock Wave 5 Pro in various colorways on the court. Over the past year, Irving has launched multiple sneaker lines and helped elevate ANTA to new levels of popularity in the basketball word.
Young greatly respects Irving and recognizes the potential to follow in his mentor's footsteps through the sneaker industry. ANTA has plenty of athletes, but not many NBA All-Stars on its basketball roster. Young would be the second-most important NBA player to sign with ANTA and immediately expand his brand across the globe.
Young will most likely return to wearing his signature adidas basketball shoes on the court for this NBA season so as not to breach his sneaker deal. He first signed a four-year contract with adidas in 2018 and then restructured the deal as part of a contract extension in 2020.
While Young is under contract with adidas until after this NBA season, he can still mend the fences with the brand or test the waters of sneaker free agency. It seems that Irving's ANTA brand is already Young's preferred choice after adidas.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.