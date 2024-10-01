Lonzo Ball Wears Safe Sneakers to Chicago Bulls Media Day
Yesterday was the Chicago Bulls Media Day, and all eyes were on Lonzo Ball's lower body. The former No. 2 Draft pick touted having a "brand new knee" after more than two years of missed games.
Ball set the lofty goal for himself of being available for the opening night of the NBA season. While that is still a few weeks away, Ball has started his return to action on the right foot.
Upon entering the NBA, Ball infamously wore his family-owned Big Baller Brand basketball shoes. The first version of the shoes fell apart in Ball's unforgettable Summer League season (he would go on to test out other brands on the court).
The second version of Ball's signature sneakers were not much better, as the Los Angeles Lakers blamed the shoes for the beginning of Ball's injury problems early in his career.
However, Ball eventually left the brand and became a sneaker free agent. He has exclusively worn Kobe Bryant's retro Nike sneakers during his limited time on the court over the past few seasons.
In what could possibly be his last shot at playing in the NBA, Ball is not messing around with his footwear. The 26-year-old wore the Nike Kobe 11 4KB in the "White Horse" colorway.
The Nike Kobe 11 4KB in the "White Horse" was released as part of a four-pack in March 2016 for $220 in adult sizes. The performance basketball shoes now have an average resale price of $642 on StockX.
Although the Nike Kobe 11 is over eight years old, its technology still holds up. The shoe features a Flyknit upper that provides a lightweight and breathable fit. Its Lunarlon foam midsole provides responsive cushioning, while the Zoom Air unit in the heel adds additional comfort and support.
The days of reimagining the sneaker industry are over for Ball, but he still has a chance to become a reliable player in the league. Wearing the right shoes is the perfect place to start.
Basketball fans can count on Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all their footwear news from the NBA and beyond.