Nike is Restocking Several Kobe Sneakers Next Week
Loyal fans of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant have clamored for his retro Nike sneakers to be released in larger quantities, and their request have finally been answered.
Earlier this month, the Nike Kobe 8 "Team Bank" collection dropped in five colorways. Not only were the retro basketball shoes easy for the average consumer to buy, but they will soon be restocked for those who missed out.
The Nike Kobe 8 "Team Bank" colorways will be restocked at 10:00 a.m. EST on Tuesday, October 1. Online shoppers can choose from five colorways in full-family sizing on the Nike website. Below is a complete breakdown of the colorways and pricing.
The Nike Kobe 8 "Team Bank" collection will be restocked in all five of its original colorways: "Hollywood Nights," "Lakers Home," "University Red," "College Navy," and "Wolf Grey." The pricing will also remain the same: $180 for adults, $120 for grade school, and $90 for pre-school sizes.
The Nike Kobe 8 Protro is an updated version of Bryant's 8th signature sneaker. The Basketball Hall of Famer wore the hoop shoe throughout his dominant 2012-13 NBA season before suffering a season-ending Achilles injury.
The low-cut performance model features modest tech upgrades. The most notable changes include a Nike React foam midsole instead of the original Lunarlon midsole. Additionally, Nike's design team updated the herringbone traction pattern for stronger grip and better performance.
The NBA season is quickly approaching, so athletes and fans can expect Nike to release even more of Bryant's legendary sneakers throughout basketball season. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all of your most important footwear news from the NBA and beyond.