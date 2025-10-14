Lakers Guard Gabe Vincent Stars in Adidas x Fear of God Collection
The partnership between adidas and Fear of God Athletics has provided many of the most thought-provoking collaborations in the sportswear space this decade. Building on its bold vision for the future, Fear of God Athletics announces the debut of its Fall/Winter 2025 collection.
Los Angeles Lakers guard Gabe Vincent, 5-star prospect Caleb Holt, and professional basketball player Frank Jackson, highlighted the campaign photo shoot shot by Nadav Kander.
Fall/Winter 2025
One of the many highlights in the Fear of God Athletics Fall/Winter 2025 Collection is a new colorway of the brand's flagship basketball shoe—the adidas x Fear of God II Basketball. The new "Wonder Oxide" colorway appears alongside the new apparel offering.
The II Basketball "Wonder Oxide" marks the fifth colorway of the silhouette and reflects the ethos of the Fear of God and adidas partnership. It is an uncompromising alignment of performance and aesthetics.
adidas x Fear of God Athletics II Basketball
The apparel collection features 16 pieces that reimagine performance wear and athleisure through Fear of God's distinct lens.
Crafted in breathable, premium materials including cotton fleece, quick-dry jersey, suede fleece, high-performance stretch, and stretch woven fabrics, the collection spans hoodies, crewnecks, tanks, tees, sweatpants, shorts, and leggings.
Tech specs for the model include a premium suede upper that offers a luxurious feel, while monofilament stripes complete the breathable fit.
The Lightstrike midsole provides lightweight cushioning and responsiveness. It sits atop a sculpted translucent rubber outsole. Embossed adidas logos and Fear of God branding provide the finishing touches to the minimalist basketball shoe.
Shopping Information
According to adidas and Fear of God Athletics, each piece is designed with intention, seamlessly transitioning from the court to daily life.
The Fear of God Athletics Fall/Winter 2025 collection launches globally on October 17 at 7 a.m. PST. Each piece will be available on the adidas CONFIRMED app, fearofgod.com, and select adidas global retailers. The II Basketball Lo retails for $180, while the Hi will be priced at $200.
Behind the Scenes
Vincent wore Nike for the first years of his NBA career before eventually switching to adidas. Since his addition to the adidas Basketball roster and arrival in Los Angeles, the California hoops legend has become the face of the adidas x Fear of God partnership in the NBA.
Adidas has tapped Vincent to debut new Fear of God footwear and star in multiple marketing campaigns.
Meanwhile, Fear of God has further solidified itself in the region by teaming up with the Compton Magic AAU team. The team was suited in custom-designed Ash Silver uniforms alongside the II Basketball Ash Silver shoes for a campaign photo shoot.
Fans can expect more heat from the Vincent, adidas, and Fear of God Athletics as the new NBA season tips off one week from today.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.