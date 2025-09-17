Adidas Drops Fear of God Athletics II Basketball Shoe in 'Ash Silver'
Since Jerry Lorenzo founded Fear of God in 2013, it has become a hugely popular luxury streetwear brand that has created a unique space in the fashion world with its minimalist, almost ascetic aesthetic.
In December 2020, Lorenzo was hired to drive the creative and business strategy for adidas basketball globally.
With their latest drop, Fear of God and adidas have revealed the Fear of God Athletics II Basketball in the 'Ash Silver' colorway, the fourth version of the performance basketball shoe.
To introduce the shoe, the brand has enlisted the elite AAU basketball team Compton Magic, founded by Etop Udo-Ema and led by coach Justin Williams, in its campaign dressed in custom-designed Ash Silver uniforms alongside the II Basketball Ash Silver shoes.
Photographed at Compton Magic's brand new, state-of-the-art training facility, "The Magic Lab" and the "Earn Your Stripes Tournament", the campaign "showcases the brand's continued commitment to uplifting the next generation of athletes."
The II Basketball is a reflection of Fear of God and adidas' collaborative ethos, which is "an uncompromising alignment of performance and aesthetics."
Combining high-quality and the latest innovation, the silhouette comes equipped with an inner bootie for a tailored fit, mono-filaments that provide breathability, and a lightstrike midsole formed from lightweight foam for responsive support.
Also, A TPU shank delivers dynamic propulsion, and the durable rubber outsole allows for multidirectional traction. With a beautiful suede upper, the II Basketball melds modern luxury and athletic performance, the best of both worlds.
Udo-Ema spoke about his excitement about working with Lorenzo and Fear of God Athletics.
"It's been amazing to work with Jerry Lorenzo and the Fear of God Athletics family. I have always been a fan of their work. To have the opportunity to work together has been a dream come true for our Compton Magic brand," Udo-Ema said.
The highly anticipated colorway dropped earlier today, September 17. Online shoppers can buy the adidas Fear of God Athletics II Basketball 'Ash Silver' colorway for $180 in adult sizes on fearofgod.com.
