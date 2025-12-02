Adidas & Fear of God Athletics Pay Tribute To Derrick Rose

Fear of God has become an essential streetwear brand since its inception in 2013. Making the jump into the basketball world, the brand has delivered some luxurious high-fashion minimalism sneakers for hoop heads and for those who rock them as lifestyle shoes.

Today, NBA fans got their first look at the Fear of God Athletics II Basketball Derrick Rose PE. The colorway is a limited-edition tribute to one of the most electrifying players in basketball history. Designed in collaboration with Rose, the release honors his legacy with adidas and his impact on the city of Chicago.

The II Basketball merges Fear of God's refined minimalism with adidas’ performance heritage. The Derrick Rose PE reimagines basketball design through a modern, elevated lens, crafted for the sneakerhead and the inspired athlete alike.

The adidas x Fear of God Athletics II Basketball 'Derrick Rose' colorway. | adidas

The silhouette is engineered for performance and crafted with luxury materials that echo Fear of God's design ethos. Other key features include premium suede overlays in carbon and metal colorways, featuring Rose's signature logo.

"My relationship with adidas has always been a partnership rather than a sponsorship. They have been with me through every high and every challenge. To build this with Fear of God Athletics feels like a new chapter that respects where I started and where I am now. It is about growth while staying true to who you are," said Rose in a press release.

"Derrick's journey represents perseverance, excellence, and the heart of Chicago," said Jerry Lorenzo, founder of Fear of God. "This shoe is about legacy, celebrating his story and what he continues to mean to the game and the culture."

Jerry Lorenzo's The II Basketball Derrick Rose PE will be released in two silhouettes: the II Basketball Derrick Rose Lo and the II Basketball Derrick Rose Hi (Chicago Exclusive), priced at $180 and $200 in adult sizes.

The Fear of God Athletics II Basketball Derrick Rose PE will be available beginning December 5, 2025, via Confirmed, adidas.com, FearofGod.com, and select adidas flagship and premium retail partners globally.

