LaMelo Ball Debuts Unreleased Puma Shoes at NBA Media Day

There is no denying that Puma has been on a roll since it reentered the performance basketball shoe market back in 2018. The sportswear company has gobbled up some of the best and brightest star athletes and then grabs headlines with their exciting line of sneakers.

The 2022 NBA Media Day was no different for Puma. After enjoying an incredible launch of his signature sneaker line last year, Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball finally debuted his second signature shoe.

We had seen Ball working out in a never-before-seen pair of shoes last Thursday. Now we have confirmation that the red and orange hoop shoes are, in fact, the Puma MB.02. Below is what little we know about Ball's unreleased shoes.

Puma MB.02

View of the unreleased Puma MB.02 shoes. Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Unfortunately, there is not much news to report on the Puma MB.02. Ball's second signature shoe is expected to release in late fall or early winter 2022. However, Puma has not provided an official release date, price point, or tech specs.

The Puma MB.01 first hit shelves released in December 2021 for $125. Over the next nine months, Ball worked with Puma to create several creative colorways for his shoe, including a redesigned low-top model.

Judging by yesterday's pictures, Puma and Ball have stuck with a similar silhouette as the MB.01. The MB.02 will be a mid-top shoe and could possibly contain the same Nitro foam midsole as its predecessor.

The NBA season is right around the corner, and fans have reason to be excited. We will keep you updated as we learn more about Ball's second signature shoe. Stick with FanNationKicks.com for all of your sneaker news.

Recommended For You

LaMelo Ball's 'Be You' Shoes are a Masterpiece

Tyreek Hill Hoops in LaMelo Ball's Shoes