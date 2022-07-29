LaMelo Ball's Colorful New Puma Shoes Available Now

Skip to main content
LaMelo Ball Explains Newest Puma Shoes

The Puma MB.01 remain true with the 'Be You' colorway.
© Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Puma MB.01 remain true with the 'Be You' colorway.

Puma has not missed since the company reentered the performance basketball footwear market in 2018. The German company wisely signed Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball before his rookie season and introduced his first signature sneaker during the 2021-22 NBA season.

Today, Puma released an incredible video of Ball explaining the meaning behind the newest colorway of the Puma MB.01. The radical design is dubbed the 'Be You' colorway and remains true to Ball's authenticity. 

Ball explained in the video, "Pretty much it's every shoe that we had thrown into one. This the outcome. It's beautiful." Ball is not lying. These shoes look nice and are guaranteed to garner attention. Match the NBA All-Star's innate marketing ability with a great hoop shoe, and you have a home run. 

Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball's newest colorway of his signature sneaker. The Puma MB.01 'Be You'.

LaMelo Ball's Puma MB.01 'Be You.'

Almost every colorway of the Puma MB.01 has sold out quickly. The 'Be You' colorway was released today and can be purchased on Puma's website for $125. Sneakerheads should act fast, or they will likely have to pay resale prices for the extra loud basketball shoes.

It is sad to think the end is near for the Puma MB.01. It will not be long before fans start seeing leaked images for the next installment of Ball's signature sneaker line with Puma. But for now, let's celebrate the MB.01 and being ourselves. Stay locked into FanNation Kicks for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball's newest colorway of his signature sneaker. The Puma MB.01 'Be You'.
