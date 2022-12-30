LaMelo Ball Hasn't Embraced New Puma Shoes

Not many players in the NBA give us more joy to watch than LaMelo Ball. The Charlotte Hornets point guard plays with a level of self-assuredness and flair that makes Pete Maravich look reticent.

Every time Ball steps on the court, he will make a dazzling behind-the-back pass or attempt an unthinkable dunk. The 21-year-old has cultivated a loyal following of fans over the years thanks to his carefree play style and authentic personality.

In 2020, Puma signed Ball to a multi-year contract in one of the company's biggest wins in years. Since then, Puma has launched two performance basketball shoes from Ball's signature line, both of which have received critical acclaim from sneakerheads.

Ball's second signature shoe, the Puma MB.02, launched in October 2022 for $130. However, Ball has not fully embraced the shoe yet. Since returning from an ankle injury, Ball has predominantly worn the Puma MB.01 in his 12 games this season.

There is still plenty of time for Ball to make the switch to his second signature shoe. But it is uncommon for a player not to make a push behind their newly-released shoes. Then again, Ball likes to remind us that he's "not from here," and we would expect nothing less from a player who watches his own highlights for inspiration.

Puma MB.01

A detailed look at LaMelo Ball's shoes. © Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

The Puma MB.01 launched earlier this year for $125. Puma matched Ball's colorful personality with equally dazzling colorways. Unfortunately, the shoes have sold out, and fans must pay resale prices if they want the older models.

It is easy to understand why Ball loves the Puma MB.01. The shoe features a breathable mesh upper with overlays for reinforcement. In addition, the rubber outsole offers top-notch traction for players that fly around like the shoe's namesake.

