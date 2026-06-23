Lamine Yamal Kicks Off Adidas x SP5DER Collaboration

Earlier this week, Lamine Yamal scored his first goal in the 2026 FIFA World Cup in a dominant Group Stage victory. Now, Yamal is kicking off a new collaboration between adidas Originals and SP5DER.

With the entire world watching adidas put on a show on football's biggest stage, the Three Stripes has turned to Young Thug's SP5DER on a bold head-to-toe football-inspired collection — and Yamal is at the center of it with a splashy campaign photo shoot.

adidas Originals x SP5DER

Lamine Yamal for adidas Originals x SP5DER. | adidas

The footwear and apparel collection introduces the adidas x SP5DER F50 Formotion silhouette, bringing the brand's defiantly punk spirit to the beautiful game. The brand-new silhouette for adidas Originals tells the tale of two sports, brought to the street. The shoe combines adidas' Formotion tooling (originally a running shoe) with an upper inspired by the iconic Adizero F50 III cleat.

The retro-inspired sneaker has evolved into a modern runner, featuring a silver zig-zag mesh upper with leather overlays, pink accents, a lenticular badge, SP5DER graphic on the heel, and a metal hangtag.

adidas x SP5DER F50 Formotion

The adidas x SP5DER F50 Formotion. | adidas

Alongside the new sneakers is an equally unapologetic apparel and accessories collection. A football jersey featuring a vinyl SP5DER logo on the front chest and web graphic on the back pairs nicely with matching shorts.

Meanwhile, a track top and track pants both feature rhinestone Three Stripes and SP5DER logos. The collection is then completed by a pair of custom SP5DER goalkeeper gloves and a cap with rhinestone Three Stripes down the center.

Shopping Information

Lamine Yamal for adidas Originals x SP5DER collection. | adidas

The adidas Originals with SP5DER collection pre-launches on June 26 on kingspider.co, and the global launch is on July 1, via kingspider.co, the adidas CONFIRMED app, select retailers, and select adidas stores.

This is not the first time adidas has worked with SP5DER. This project builds on the momentum generated by the SP5DER Supermodified Superstars, which launched earlier this year. However, the streetwear brand turning its footwear focus to the adidas x SP5DER is an even grander collaboration.

Yamal x adidas

Lamine Yamal wears the adidas F50 LY304. | adidas

Yamal signed a 10-year sneaker deal with adidas in February 2024. Later that year, adidas launched Yamal's first signature football boot. The adidas F50 LY304 had a graduation theme for the soccer prodigy and sported his favorite color (pink).

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is just getting started, and so is adidas and Yamal. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the footwear industry and beyond.