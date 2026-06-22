Why France vs. Iraq Was Suspended At Halftime—World Cup

The 2026 World Cup experienced its first-ever weather delay, with the Group I match between France and Iraq suspended at halftime due to thunderstorms in the area.

Adverse weather conditions were forecasted at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia and throughout the Northeast.

A thunderous monsoon appeared in the late stages of the first half. The game progressed, and France took a 1–0 lead into the break, thanks to Kylian Mbappé's 15th-career World Cup goal. However, immediately after the players left the pitch, it was announced that the restart would be delayed by at least 30 minutes.

“A severe thunderstorm is approaching, please exit the open seating area and seek shelter in the stadium as directed by the stadium staff,” read the signs on the stadium’s screens.

FIFA Satement on France vs. Iraq Weather Delay

The game was played under heavy rain late in the first half. | Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The initial 30 minutes came and went, and the players remained in the locker room, with lightning in the area still impeding the second half action. FIFA released a statement sharing further clarity on the situation.

“The situation is still being observed to determine if further delays are anticipated,” FIFA’s statement said, via The Athletic. “We will follow the safety protocols established by the local authorities [and the match] will resume as soon as it is safe to do so.”

It’s the first game suspended due to adverse weather conditions in the 2026 World Cup, but it’s not something uncommon in MLS.

Last year, during the 2025 Club World Cup held in the United States, a number of games were delayed due to thunderstorms, including the match between Chelsea and Benfica that lasted over four hours.

The match is anticipated to restart at 7:50 p.m. EST / 4:50 p.m. PST / 12:50 a.m. BST.

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