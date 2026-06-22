Why Aurelien Tchouameni Isn’t Starting for France vs. Iraq—2026 World Cup

Midfielder Aurelién Tchouaméni was left out of the starting lineup for France’s second Group I match at the 2026 World Cup against Iraq.

The Real Madrid midfielder played the full 90 as France beat Senegal 3–1 in its opening match on June 16; however, he was not included in Didier Deschamps’s starting squad for the clash with Iraq, reportedly taking a breather after suffering from an undisclosed knock. He was unable to train with his teammates in the buildup to the game.

As had been expected, AS Roma’s Manu Koné has instead come into the team at the heart of France’s midfield to replace Tchouaméni and partners Adrien Rabiot.

How Serious Is Tchouaméni’s Issue?

Tchouaméni’s absence “no cause for concern”, according to Deschamps. | Franck FIFE / AFP via Getty Images

Details of the exact nature of Tchouaméni’s injury are scant, though Deschamps has been quick to downplay any fears that the midfielder could follow the likes of Germany’s Nico Schotterbeck and Canada’s Ismael Koné as another casualty of the early stages of this World Cup.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, the France manager told reporters: “He [Tchouaméni] stayed in the gym doing stationary bike work and receiving treatment from a physiotherapist. At first glance, there's no cause for concern.”

Deschamps has suggested that Tchouaméni’s absence may be more to do with squad rotation than pain.

“It’s a matter of managing the team,” the manager added. “Not all the players, not even the starting eleven, can play every match. I believe there are about twenty players in my squad who could be considered starters, but unfortunately, there are only eleven players on the field. So yes, I will have to make changes on the pitch.”

In addition to Koné, Deschamps can call on N'Golo Kanté and Warren Zaïre-Emery to deputize in the center of the pitch.

Tchouaméni was not the only change the manager made to the lineup that beat Senegal, with Lucas Digne replacing Théo Hernandez at left back and Bradley Barcola starting over Desiré Doué in attack.

Meanwhile, William Saliba, who revealed he has had to “grit his teeth” and play through pain for this World Cup, kept his place in defense alongside Dayot Upamecano.

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What Next for France?

France are expected to advance from Group I. | Sathire Kelpa/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Assuming Tchouaméni’s issue is not severe, he could perhaps make a second half appearance against Iraq and return to the starting lineup for France’s final group game against Norway on Friday.

France will confirm passage to the knockout stages with a win over Iraq and its final Group I position is likely to be decided by the showdown with Norway.

Should France top the group, it will face one of the best third-placed sides in the last 32. However, should Deschamps’s men come second, they will be paired with the runner-up from Group E—likely Côte d'Ivoire.

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