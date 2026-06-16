Adidas Launches Lionel Messi's First Golf Shoe

Football fever has enveloped the globe as sports fans follow the 2026 FIFA World Cup. To celebrate Lionel Messi and the start of Argentina's title defense, adidas Golf is teeing off a new collaboration with the GOAT.

The adidas CODECHAOS Messi is a limited-edition golf shoe where the pitch meets a pitching wedge. The shoe offers a unique design twist, combining elements of Messi's 'El Último Tango' F50.6 TUNIT football boot and adidas' CODECHAOS golf shoe. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the upcoming golf shoe.

Release Information

The adidas CODECHAOS Messi golf shoe. | adidas

The adidas CODECHAOS Messi launches at 11:00 a.m. EST on Wednesday, June 17. Shoppers can buy the performance golf shoes for $250 in adult sizes on adidas.com, the adidas app, and select retailers.

The colorway is Argentina-inspired with an ivory, gold, and sky-blue color palette. It features the legendary 'Messi' logo on the tongue and sock liner. All pairs will also arrive in elevated packaging that includes the 'Messi' and CODECHAOS logos.

Design Inspiration

The adidas CODECHAOS Messi golf shoe. | adidas

"For the next month, the world will be captivated by the FIFA World Cup stage," said Jeff Lienhart, General Manager Golf at adidas. "We want to celebrate this moment, and Lionel provides us with a great opportunity to do so. We partnered with our team in football (soccer) to create something special for the course that combines the best of adidas Golf and adidas Football."

The silhouette features 'Messi' branding throughout and combines an upper inspired by the F50 El Último Tango boot with the CODECHAOS outsole.

Tech Specs

The adidas CODECHAOS Messi golf shoe. | adidas

Messi's iconic boot inspires the silhouette, while the microfiber leather upper will still incorporate golf-specific features, such as a new AXISLOCK stabilizer in the heel and midfoot to give golfers stability and control on the course.

The outsole features the classic TWISTGRIP traction system, designed to give golfers maximum grip and additional stability throughout the swing. For energized comfort, full-length BOOST cushioning offers energy with every step.

adidas x Lionel Messi

The adidas CODECHAOS Messi golf shoe. | adidas

Messi left another major brand to partner with adidas as a teenager in 2006. In 2017, Messi and adidas agreed to a lifetime contract, ensuring the sports icon would wear the three stripes forever. Messi has appeared in countless marketing campaigns over the years, debuting new products, and making history each step of the way.

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