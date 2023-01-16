Saquon Barkley Wears LeBron James-Inspired Cleats

The first two days of the NFL Super Wild Car weekend have not been a disappointment. On Saturday evening, the New York Giants defeated the Minnesota Vikings 31-24 to advance to the division round of the playoffs.

While there is plenty of credit to go around, we have to award the FanNation Kicks game ball to Giants running back Saquon Barkley. Not only did Barkley total over 100 all-purpose yards and one touchdown, but he played in a rare pair of Nike football cleats.

In Sunday's game, Barkley wore the Nike Zoom Generation cleats in the 'Ohio State' player-exclusive colorway. The Buckeyes-themed cleats were inspired by LeBron James' first signature shoe - the Nike Air Zoom Generation.

Don't tell Barkley's fans back at Happy Valley, but the red and black cleats might be some of the best footwear we have seen on the field this year. James, a proud Ohio native, gifted the rare cleat to Ohio State ahead of their regular season finale against the Michigan Wolverines in November.

Nike Air Zoom Generation

A detailed look at the Nike cleats. @OhioStateFB

Almost 20 years ago, a kid from Akron made his professional debut in the NBA. On his feet were a pair of red and black Nike Air Zoom Generation basketball shoes (the first installment of the Nike LeBron line).

Fast forward to 2023, and James is now wearing the Nike LeBron 20 and outperforming the numbers from his rookie season. Although James never attended college, his affinity for The Ohio State University has never been a secret.

As for Barkley, we get at least one more week to marvel at his pre-game sneakers and on-field cleats. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for news, analysis, and interviews.

