The Curry 12 is Dropping in Dual "Team USA" Colorways
The Summer Olympics are always a monumental event in the sneaker world. Athletes and their sportswear brands bring their A-game to the international audience, and this year is shaping up to be especially eventful.
One of the biggest footwear storylines of the Summer Games is Stephen Curry debuting his 12th signature sneaker with Under Armour. Fans got their first look at the upcoming Curry 12 earlier this month.
Now, Sports Illustrated has the official pictures, tech specs, and release information. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the Curry 12.
The Curry 12 will be released in two limited-edition "Team USA" colorways on Wednesday, August 14. The shoe will enjoy a wider global launch this fall. Athletes and fans will be able to purchase the performance hoop shoes on the Under Armour website and at select retailers.
Building off the bold and daring design of the Curry 11, the Curry 12 takes things a step further with a futuristic style to maximize performance, precision in movement, and comfort for today's elite player. The model features a new ratio of dual UA Flow technology within the midsole for increased comfort and responsiveness.
Like its predecessor, the Curry 12 also features UA Flow technology on the outsole, which provides the superior traction and grip that Curry Brand is known for and allows players to accelerate and cut with precision.
The upper of the features a new expressive, engineered mesh pattern that provides zonal support and increased breathability, giving a more custom fit and simplified silhouette.
A lateral TPU midsole insert gives the Curry 12 versatility with elevated finishes for storytelling among its various colorways, which will be announced later on.
Lastly, the TPU heel counter for support displays the Roman numeral "XII" – a nod to one of Stephen's tattoos and marking this very special 12th shoe. This is one of several special design elements that pay homage to Stephen and his family.
The early reviews are in, and they are all favorable - Under Armour and Curry Brand hit their shot with this sneaker. The Curry 12 is exciting the hoop shoe community and promises to be one of the more exciting launches of the year.
The sneaker community can follow Sports Illustrated for all their sneaker news from the NBA and beyond.
Further Reading: Jaylen Brown blamed Nike for keeping him off Team USA's basketball roster.