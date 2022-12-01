LeBron James Wore New Nike LeBron 20 Colorway in Lakers Game

Wednesday night was dominated by the NBA. All but four teams played on the same night. While there is plenty to discuss, we would be remiss if we did not celebrate the vintage performance by LeBron James.

The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 128-109. James led the way with 31 points, seven rebounds, and eight assists.

In addition to supplying the basketball world with several memorable highlights, James also debuted a new colorway of his signature shoe, the Nike LeBron 20.

James' 20th signature shoe has been a revelation. After several clunky models that sat on shelves, Nike designed a low-cut shoe for James with the next generation of players in mind. Below is everything fans need to know about the shoes James wore last night.

Nike LeBron 20

LeBron James wearing the Nike LeBron 20 in the 'Fruity Pebbles' colorway. © Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Last night, James wore the Nike LeBron 20 in the 'Fruity Pebbles' colorway. The shoe features a blue upper, green outsole, with pink tongues and laces. The shoes were released in grade-school sizes in October but have not been released in adult sizes.

This is not the first time James' has worn kicks inspired by the children's cereal. Nike and James have teamed up on several 'Fruity Pebbles' colorways with his signature line as well as lifestyle models.

There is still no official information on the release of the Nike LeBron 20 'Fruity Pebbles' in adult sizes. However, fans can shop for other colorways of James' 20th signature shoe on Nike's website. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for all your footwear news.

