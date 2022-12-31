LeBron James Wore New Shoes During 47-Point Performance

Last night, we were all witnesses to greatness. The Los Angeles Lakers made their annual trip to the Peach State to play the Atlanta Hawks, but everyone in attendance was there for one reason. Fans wanted to see LeBron James in action.

James will soon become the all-time points leader in NBA history, so it's historic every time he steps on the court. To add to the excitement, James turned 38 years old yesterday. Instead of receiving gifts, James treated the basketball world to another incredible performance.

James tallied 47 points, ten rebounds, and nine assists in the Lakers' victory. Not only did James show out on his birthday, but he used the opportunity to debut an unreleased pair of shoes.

Throughout this season, James has worn his 20th signature shoe - the Nike LeBron 20. We have seen a handful of exciting colorways, most of which have been released to the public. Now we can only hope that the shoes James wore during his epic birthday performance hit shelves soon.

Nike LeBron 20

A detailed look at LeBron James' shoes. © Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

During last night's game, James wore the Nike LeBron 20 in a never-before-seen colorway. The dimensional knit mesh upper was replaced with a more premium light green leather. In addition, a black Swoosh logo and laces provide a sharp contrast, while the multicolor outsole completes the festive look.

The Nike LeBron 20 launched in October 2022 for $200 in adult sizes. Most sizes have sold out quickly, but some sizes in select colorways are available on the Nike website.

James is not getting any younger, but his game is aging like fine wine. Now is the time to celebrate arguably the greatest player of all time. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for updates on James' shoes and the rest of the sneaker world.

