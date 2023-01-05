LeBron James' Game-Worn Shoes from 2012 Up for Auction

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has enjoyed a long and historic career. Throughout James' 19 NBA seasons, the dominant forward has made broken records on the basketball court and left an indelible mark on the sneaker world.

Nike has been with James through every step of his journey - Los Angeles, Miami, and Cleveland (twice). As James closes in on the all-time scoring record, fans have a shot at purchasing game-worn shoes from James' time with the Heat.

PWCC Marketplace is auctioning off a pair of game-worn Nike LeBron 9 shoes in the red and black 'Home' colorway. The rare basketball shoes go live on Thursday, January 5, at 10:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

“These LeBron 9’s are from a legacy-defining year for LeBron,“ said Nick Cepero, Director of Memorabilia at PWCC Marketplace. “And the fact that he wore this pair in a win against the Cavs just a few years before returning to lead them to a title makes them even more special.”

Nike LeBron 9

A detailed look at LeBron James' shoes. PWCC

James will forever be linked to the Cleveland Cavaliers (his former team) and the San Antonio Spurs (a team he faced in the NBA Finals twice). James wore the Nike LeBron 9 'Home' in a winning effort against San Antonio on January 17, 2012, and against the Cleveland Cavaliers on January 24, 2012.

The sneakers have been photo-matched to both games by Real Game-Used. Featuring LeBron’s signature on the tongue and a new King James logo on the heel, the LeBron IX integrated flywire technology and became the first shoe to feature Nike’s Max Air 180 and Zoom Air technologies together.

Fans can dive deep into the details of the shoes and learn more about the verification process on the PWCC Marketplace website. Stay tuned to FanNationKicks.com for all your footwear news.

