Rare Nike LeBron 20 Colorway Dropping in Miami

There is never a bad season in the NBA. However, some moments in history stand out more than others. The 2022-23 NBA season will be historic thanks to the milestones LeBron James is expected to mark.

The Los Angeles Lakers forward will most likely pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the league's all-time points leader. Additionally, James will tie Abdul-Jabbar with 19x NBA All-Star appearances.

While James makes history on the court, Nike is making the most out of every opportunity. Since the launch of James' 20th signature shoe, the Nike LeBron 20, the American company has unleashed its marketing prowess on the basketball world.

From funny commercials to heartfelt callbacks, Nike has done a superb job of recognizing James' historic career. This weekend, Nike is releasing an ultra-rare colorway in the city where James won his first two NBA championships.

Nike LeBron 20 'South Beast'

LeBron James wears the Nike LeBron 20 in the 'South Beast' colorway. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Nike LeBron 20 'South Beast' is expected to release on Sunday, November 4. Unfortunately for the majority of fans, Nike is expected to release only 200 pairs.

Fans wanting to try their luck should head to Miami, Florida, for Art Basel. The shoes will cost $210 and be sold exclusively through a company called "UNKNWN."

The 'South Beast' colorway features an Arctic Orange leather upper. The double-stacked Swoosh logos on the side of the shoe include a faux fur animal print. The premium quality shoe sits atop a Sail midsole and translucent outsole.

For the fans unable to make the journey to South Beach, there are multiple colorways of the Nike LeBron 20 available online. Fans can shop the entire collection on Nike's website. Stay tuned to FanNationKicks.com for updates on your favorite sneakers.

