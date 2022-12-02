Rare Nike LeBron 20 Colorway Dropping in Miami

Skip to main content

LeBron James' New Nike Shoes Limited to 200 Pairs

A new colorway of LeBron James' Nike shoes is limited to 200 pairs and releasing this weekend in Miami.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

There is never a bad season in the NBA. However, some moments in history stand out more than others. The 2022-23 NBA season will be historic thanks to the milestones LeBron James is expected to mark.

The Los Angeles Lakers forward will most likely pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the league's all-time points leader. Additionally, James will tie Abdul-Jabbar with 19x NBA All-Star appearances.

While James makes history on the court, Nike is making the most out of every opportunity. Since the launch of James' 20th signature shoe, the Nike LeBron 20, the American company has unleashed its marketing prowess on the basketball world.

From funny commercials to heartfelt callbacks, Nike has done a superb job of recognizing James' historic career. This weekend, Nike is releasing an ultra-rare colorway in the city where James won his first two NBA championships.

Nike LeBron 20 'South Beast'

View of orange and white Nike LeBron 20 shoes.

LeBron James wears the Nike LeBron 20 in the 'South Beast' colorway.

The Nike LeBron 20 'South Beast' is expected to release on Sunday, November 4. Unfortunately for the majority of fans, Nike is expected to release only 200 pairs. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Fans wanting to try their luck should head to Miami, Florida, for Art Basel. The shoes will cost $210 and be sold exclusively through a company called "UNKNWN." 

The 'South Beast' colorway features an Arctic Orange leather upper. The double-stacked Swoosh logos on the side of the shoe include a faux fur animal print. The premium quality shoe sits atop a Sail midsole and translucent outsole.

For the fans unable to make the journey to South Beach, there are multiple colorways of the Nike LeBron 20 available online. Fans can shop the entire collection on Nike's website. Stay tuned to FanNationKicks.com for updates on your favorite sneakers.

Recommended For You

First Look: Nike LeBron 20 'Fruity Pebbles'

LeBron Competes Against Father Time in Nike Ad

Ten Best Basketball Sneakers for Holiday Gifts

In This Article (2)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James
LeBron James

View of orange and white Nike LeBron 20 shoes.
News

Rare Nike LeBron 20 Colorway Dropping in Miami

By Pat Benson
Side view of purple Adidas Crazy 1 basketball shoe.
News

Adidas Releasing Kobe Bryant's Retro Shoes in New Colorway

By Pat Benson
Trae Young stands at foul line during a game.
News

Trae Young & Adidas Take Over NBA 2K23

By Pat Benson
Stephen Curry reacts to a shot on a golf course.
News

Stephen Curry Pays Tribute to Golf Legend

By Pat Benson
Russell Wilson cheers on his teammates from the sidelines.
News

Two NFL Stars Supporting V Foundation with Cleats

By Pat Benson
View blue and pink Nike LeBron shoes.
News

LeBron James Wore New Nike LeBron 20 Colorway in Lakers Game

By Pat Benson
View of black, pink, and teal Nike Kobe shoes.
News

The Ten Best Shoes of the NBA in November

By Pat Benson
View of 'Grinch' adidas shoes and box.
News

Adidas Forum Low 'Grinch' Releases Tomorrow

By Pat Benson