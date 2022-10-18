LeBron James Competes Against Father Time in Nike Ad

Skip to main content
Nike Pits LeBron James Versus Father Time

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Jason Momoa compete in a hilarious Nike commercial.
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Nike are at it again with another comedic video. James' 20th signature sneaker, the Nike LeBron 20, was recently released, and Nike is pulling out all the stops with its promotion.

In the newest advertisement, Nike pits the 37-year-old against Father Time, played by Jason Momoa. The two opponents compete in feats of strength, stamina, and other silly skills. Check out the 30-second video below.

According to the promo, the battle begins on October 20, 2022. It is no surprise that Nike is gearing up for a historic season with the face of their basketball line. James is expected to tie Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in All-Star appearances (19) and surpass him as the league's all-time leading scorer.

Last week, James posted an Instagram video to promote his 20th signature sneaker. The highly-edited video was a callback to the early days of viral videos and reminded many fans of Kobe Bryant's famous Nike Hyperdunk video.

The Lakers tip off their regular season tonight against the reigning champion Golden State Warriors. James will have his work cut out for him this season, as the Lakers face long odds of competing for a championship. Moreover, James' battle against Father Time is becoming more realistic.

LeBron James reacts after a foul call.
