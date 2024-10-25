LeBron James' Nike Sneakers Show Love to USC Trojans
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
Fall is the best time of the year for sports fans (unless you are trying to navigate traffic in Los Angeles this weekend). With excitement in the city at an all-time high, LeBron James and Nike have cooked up some more heat for sports fans in Southern California.
LeBron mostly wears his signature sneaker line on the court during NBA games, but his son and teammate, Bronny, often wears the budget-friendly models. Specifically, the Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD.
Bronny is one of the most popular USC Trojans basketball players in history (at least based on Instagram followers), so it is only right that the Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD gets a colorway inspired by the Spirit of Troy.
The Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD recently released in a 'USC' colorway for $170 in adult sizes on the Nike website. Some basketball fans are calling it a 'Cavaliers' colorway, but there are plenty of nods to Los Angeles in the design.
The 'USC' colorway sports more premium materials than other styles of the silhouette. A suede Light Bone upper is draped across the top of the shoe, while the Swoosh logos in University Gold and Team Crimson pop off the sides.
Our favorite part of the design is the Trojan-inspired pattern contrasted by stars and film rolls sprawling along the midfoot. Meanwhile, the Crimson outsole features a multidirectional traction pattern is a map of Akron (an ode to LeBron's hometown).
Of course, the performance technology in the Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD is strong enough to compete on NBA courts. It is specifically tailored it to meet the demands of today’s fast-paced game, so that hoopers can stay ahead of the opposition with their speed in all directions.
It is the best time of the year for sports fans in Los Angeles, and now is the perfect time to invest in some Trojan-inspired sneakers. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.