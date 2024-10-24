Devin Booker Debuts Nike Book 1 "USC Trojans"
Last year was a rocky rollout for Devin Booker's first signature Nike basketball shoe. Fans eventually warmed to the polarizing design, but the lack of exciting colorways and limited supply halted any momentum for the new sneaker in its tracks.
As Booker begins his second season in the Nike Book 1, it appears that he and his sneaker sponsor have learned their lessons from last year. The supply has increased, and the styles are greatly improving.
Last night, Booker and the Phoenix Suns won their season opener against the Los Angeles Clippers 116-113. Since Booker was in Los Angeles, it was perfectly fitting that he debuted a college colorway for the USC Trojans.
Thanks to the Suns' social media team, the sneaker community were treated to some an incredible pictures of the sneakers. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the kicks.
During last night's game, Booker debuted the Nike Book 1 in the "USC Trojans" colorway. The silhouette sported a Cardinal upper, contrasted by Gold Swoosh logos and outsoles. A fresh shade of white accented the design, while a retro USC logo provided the finishing touches.
Unfortunately, the "USC Trojans" colorway will not be released to the public. The silver lining is that online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways of the Nike Book 1 for $120 in adult sizes on the Nike website.
This is the second college colorway Booker has worn during an NBA game. Earlier this month, the Suns guard debuted the "Michigan State Spartans" colorway during a preseason game against the Detroit Pistons. This could be the start of an exciting trend with Booker.
It is safe to assume Booker will show love to his alma mater, the Kentucky Wildcats, as well as other Nike-sponsored college basketball programs throughout the season. Meanwhile, the college players will also rock more player-exclusive colorways of the Nike Book 1 on the court.
