LeBron James Debuts Two Unreleased Shoes at Lakers Game

It is always exciting when professional athletes debut a new pair of kicks. However, it is unheard of for a pro to wear two pairs of unreleased shoes at the same game.

Since last night was the home opener for the Los Angeles Lakers, it was only right that LeBron James left it all out on the court. In addition to dropping a double-double, James rocked a new pair of Nike shoes before and during the game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Undefeated x Nike Air Force 1

Before Thursday night's game at Staples Center, James wore an unreleased pair of Nike Air Force 1 shoes. The multi-colored shoes are part of a collaboration between Nike and Undefeated.

Over the past few months, we have seen rapper Travis Scott and New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge rock the shoes as well. There is still no release date for the patent leather lifestyle shoes.

Nike LeBron 20

An unreleased colorway of the Nike LeBron 20. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

During the game, James debuted a new colorway of the Nike LeBron 20. Departing from every other colorway with knit uppers, these amber shoes feature a more premium leather material.

Additionally, the outer Swoosh logo contains an animal print graphic. James' 20th signature sneaker with Nike has received a very warm reception from fans. We can only hope this colorway enjoys a general release at some point.

James is only two games into what is sure to be a historic season. We cannot wait to see what surprises the NBA All-Star and Nike have planned for the remaining 80 games. Stick with FanNationKicks.com for all your footwear news.

Recommended For You

Kobe's Adidas Shoes Dropping on Saturday

LeBron Competes Against Father Time in Nike Commercial