LeBron James Shows Love to Drake's Nike Sneakers on Instagram
The beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar gave way to the best music of the summer and new divisions throughout sports and pop culture. Many athletes and entertainers took sides, seemingly including Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James.
James attended Kendrick's Juneteenth concert in Los Angeles, which felt like an official endorsement in the rap battle. Additionally, James disagreed with Team USA teammate Stephen Curry on Kendrick's "Not Like Us" being overplayed in a hilarious viral video.
However, James' allegiances may not be so clear-cut. While James is currently chasing another gold medal at the Paris Olympics, he took time out of his busy schedule to spotlight some of Drake's sneakers on his Instagram story.
Out of the blue, James posted a picture of the NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 "Certified Lover Boy" on his Instagram story with no caption. Perhaps it was a sign of goodwill and an olive branch of peace during these unprecedented times.
The NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 "Certified Lover Boy" was released in December 2022 for $160. The all-white lifestyle sneakers now have an average resale value of $175 on the sneaker platform StockX.
Meanwhile, James recently debuted his 22nd signature Nike sneaker in the Paris Olympics. The Nike LeBron 22 is expected to launch in September for $200 in adult sizes. Additionally, James debuted his first signature trainer last month. The Nike Royalty is expected to launch this Fall for $130 in adult sizes.
The Olympics are about sportsmanship and peace, so perhaps that is the reason why James is supporting his old friend Drake. Even if Drake lost to Kendrick, he still has the support of King James.
Stay locked into Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
Further Reading: Simone Biles wore the Nike Air Max Dn sneakers on the Olympic medal stand.