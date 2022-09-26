LeBron James Teases Upcoming Shoes at NBA Media Day

Basketball fans everywhere have been inundated with news from NBA Media Day. After two slow months during the dog days of summer, hoops fans finally have reason to be excited again.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has already had an eventful month. Last week, Nike announced the release date of James' 20th signature shoe, the Nike LeBron 20. However, that was not the shoe worn by 'King James' in Los Angeles on Monday.

Instead of wearing his newest shoes, James wore the Nike LeBron 2. Except, it's actually a retro pair of performance basketball shoes that Nike is bringing back for the first time since they originally released way back in 2004. Below is everything fans need to know about James' retro shoes.

Nike LeBron 2 Retro 'Maccabi'

View of the Nike LeBron 2 'Maccabi.' Nike

At 2022 NBA Media Day, James wore the Nike LeBron 2 in the 'Maccabi' colorway. The retro basketball shoe is scheduled to release on September 28, 2022, for $215. Fans can purchase the classic kicks on the SNKRS app and at select retailers.

The 'Maccabi' colorway originates from a pair of player-exclusive (PE) shoes worn by James during a preseason game against the Maccabi Elite Tel Aviv team in 2004.

The colorway features a gold upper, white leather overlay, and an ankle strap. The heavy-duty model includes Zoom cushioning in the midsole. True to form, James' throwback logo also appears on the shoes.

This is not the first time that James has used NBA Media Day as an opportunity to tease retro shoes from his signature line. However, it might be his and Nike's best work yet. Stick with FanNationKicks.com to learn more about what your favorite athletes wear on and off the court.

