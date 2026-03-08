LeBron James Trolls Raptors With Nike LeBron 23 "LeBronto"

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is no longer in the Eastern Conference. However, when James played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat, he broke the hearts of Toronto Raptors fans almost every year.

With the Nike LeBron 23, Nike is telling 23 important stories from James' historic career. The "LeBronto" colorway takes its cues from a prehistoric team that James has tortured and tormented for decades. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the Nike LeBron 23 "LeBronto" colorway.

Shopping Information

The Nike LeBron 23 "LeBronto" colorway. | Nike

The Nike LeBron 23 "LeBronto" will be released at 10:00 a.m. EST on Tuesday, March 10. Online shoppers can buy the performance basketball shoes on the Nike website and at Foot Locker.

The shoes will be available in Adult ($210) and Big Kids ($165) sizes. So far, not many of the Nike LeBron 23 colorways have sold out on release day. Fans who miss the initial drop should be able to find the shoes online at retailers or trusted resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

Design Details

The Nike LeBron 23 "LeBronto" colorway. | Nike

Drawing inspiration from the city up North where James made a habit of extinguishing Raptors teams in the Eastern Conference Playoffs, this colorway takes on a playful prehistoric look with a meteorite streaking across the upper and crashing to Earth.

The upper sports Silt Red as a subtle dig at the Raptors. Meanwhile, the crown-shaped containment system boasts a reptilian vibe, complete with a raptor skull. Hits of gold and copper throughout the laces and a Swoosh logo complete the design, layered in true LeBronto fashion.

Tech Specs

The Nike LeBron 23 "LeBronto" colorway. | Nike

As always, Nike implements its best performance technology into the Nike LeBron line. Tech specs for the Nike LeBron 23 include a full-length ZoomX drop-in midsole that offers optimal bounce. The carbon fiber plate improves stability and speed.

Meanwhile, the sticky, squeaky multi-directional traction pattern on the outsole provides the foundation of the shoe. But that is just part of what makes this shoe amazing.

Special Packaging

The Nike LeBron 23 "LeBronto" colorway. | Nike

Special packaging with extra laces, a booklet, and a charm is included in each of the 23 story colorways. Regardless of what NBA team you support, the Nike LeBron 23 "LeBronto" is a must-have for hoops historians and sneakerheads.

It is possible that the Lakers and Raptors meet in the NBA Finals later this season; if so, it could mark another chapter in this one-sided rivalry. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.