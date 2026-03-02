Nike Limits LeBron's Controversial MLK Sneakers
There was no shortage of exciting sneaker highlights throughout February. The NBA All-Star Weekend treated fans to several highly anticipated drops. However, one of the more controversial shoes never hit shelves in the United States.
On January 2, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James debuted the Nike LeBron 23 "Honor The King" colorway against the Memphis Grizzlies. It was a sneak peek at what was expected to be a popular pair of sneakers celebrating the upcoming Black History Month in February.
Nike LeBron 23 "Honor The King" Controversy
The teal colorway draws inspiration from the Lorraine Motel, the location of the Civil Rights activist's assassination and the current home of the National Civil Rights Museum. It is also a nod to the 2008 game in which James scored 51 points against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Following a New York Times story by Sandra E. Garcia, the shoes designed to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (and James) faced criticism from fans and journalists on social media for a perceived lack of sensitivity toward the subject.
"Design is so subjective, and some people the design will resonate with, and others maybe less so, and obviously that becomes a little bit more charged when you have bigger principles at play," John Jowers, Nike's vice president for communications, said in the New York Times interview. "I think the intent, though, was really to pay homage to Dr. King, his life and his legacy."
Nike's Limited Release
According to sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT, the Nike LeBron 23 "Honor The King" colorway was scheduled to release on Tuesday, February 24, 2026.
While estimated releases dates are not always correct, the shoes did drop in grade school sizes that day in several European markets. Despite appearing on Nike's website as an upcoming colorway, the shoes never hit shelves in adult sizes.
Future Release Information
Instead, Nike moved on to the next colorways scheduled for release as part of the line's 23 stories honoring James' historic career: "Honor Society" (a nod to a popular version of his first signature sneaker) and the "Good Intentions" (inspired by the infamous "Decision" television event).
Nike spared no expense on James' 23rd signature basketball shoe. Tech specs for the Nike LeBron 23 include a full-length ZoomX drop-in midsole that offers optimal bounce. The carbon fiber plate improves stability and speed.
Meanwhile, the sticky, squeaky multi-directional traction pattern on the outsole provides the foundation of the shoe. But that is just part of what makes this shoe amazing. Special packaging with extra laces, a booklet, and a charm is included in each of the 23 story colorways.
With the shoes already produced, it is safe to expect Nike and James to move forward with a larger release in the future. Right now, the release date remains a mystery. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
