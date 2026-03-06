Nike Designed Special Shoes for LeBron James' Historic Game

The Denver Nuggets defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 120-113 on Thursday night. However, the loss did not lessen the significance of the game for Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James.

Once again, James made hoops history by eclipsing fellow Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record for the most made field goals in NBA history. As always, Nike did not miss a step in celebrating James' historic achievement.

Nike LeBron 23 "15,828+"

LeBron James wears the Nike LeBron 23 "15,828+" colorway. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

James wore the Nike LeBron 23 in a player-exclusive "15,828+" colorway. The one-of-one shoe features eye-catching shades of purple and gold with a glossy finish. The gradient design faded from gold to purple like a night sky in Los Angeles with incredible detailing. The Nike Swooshes and LeBron logos popped off the shoe with "15,828+" stamped on the heel.

It is unlikely that this incredible colorway will ever be released, but athletes and fans can choose from several general-release colorways of the Nike LeBron 23 on Nike.com, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and other footwear retailers.

Nike LeBron 23

James debuted his 23rd signature Nike sneaker at the beginning of the season, and the shoe has mostly fallen flat with the sneaker community. Nike set a lofty goal of telling 23 important stories from James' career with unique designs, but they have mostly ranged from boring to even problematic.

Following criticism of the "Honor The King" colorway designed as a tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King (and James), Nike limited the drop and never released the controversial sneakers in the United States.

Tech Specs

Despite most of the colorways flopping, Nike spared no expense on the performance basketball shoe. Tech specs for the Nike LeBron 23 include a full-length ZoomX drop-in midsole that offers optimal bounce. The carbon fiber plate improves stability and speed.

Meanwhile, the sticky, squeaky multi-directional traction pattern on the outsole provides the foundation of the shoe. But that is just part of what makes this shoe amazing. Special packaging with extra laces, a booklet, and a charm is included in each of the 23 story colorways.

Future Releases

The Nike LeBron 23 "15,828+" colorway is easily one of the year's biggest footwear highlights for James. While his career is winding down, his signature sneaker line shows no signs of letting up.

Earlier this week, his son and teammate, Bronny James, had his first player-exclusive shoe released to the public. Bronny is the face of the Nike LeBron Witness line - the budget-friendly models. Meanwhile, fans can expect plenty more colorways of the Nike LeBron 23 as the Lakers are a lock for the Western Conference Playoffs.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.