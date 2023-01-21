LeBron James Wears Unreleased Shoes in Wild Lakers Game

Friday night was a movie in Hollywood. The Los Angeles Lakers won a wild game over the Memphis Grizzlies 122-121. There was trash talk, good hoops, and, best of all, new sneakers.

Lakers forward LeBron James tallied 23 points and nine rebounds in a pair of unreleased shoes. Throughout this season, James has mostly worn the Nike LeBron 20.

However, a more affordable version of James' 20th signature shoe is on the way, and James debuted another new colorway last night. Before the game, sneakerheads were treated to a close-up video of James tying the Nike LeBron NXXT in the blue and orange "I Promise" colorway.

Of course, the "I Promise" colorway is a nod to the Akron, Ohio, public school founded by the LeBron James Family Foundation. Details remain scarce, but below is everything we know about the Nike LeBron NXXT.

Nike LeBron NXXT

A detailed look at LeBron James' shoes. @NBAKicks

The Nike LeBron NXXT is rumored to launch in the 'I Promise' colorway on February 10, 2023, for $160. Nike has not yet provided any official images or tech specs for the upcoming release.

While it is a take-down model of the original Nike LeBron 20, the Nike LeBron NXXT still features top-notch technology. The performance basketball shoe features an engineered mesh upper with tumbled leather overlays. Additionally, a Zoom Air unit is located in the midsole and sits atop an outsole similar to the Nike LeBron 20.

In December, James wore the unreleased shoe for the first time during his Cleveland homecoming. During that game, James wore the red and black 'FaZe Clan' colorway (a collaboration with James' son's gaming company).

The 2022-23 NBA season is shaping up to be a historical campaign, with James breaking the all-time scoring record. Luckily for fans, Nike has not missed with any of James' shoes this year.

