Fans Get Hands on Nike LeBron 20 Early

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Nike are preparing for an important milestone. James' 20th signature basketball shoe with Nike is expected to release in October 2022.

However, details surrounding the Nike LeBron 20 remain scarce. We have seen James and his two sons wear the unreleased hoop shoe in various colorways throughout the summer. But Nike has not yet released any official images, pricing, or tech specs.

Nevertheless, some fast-acting fans were able to get their hands on the LeBron 20 this past week. On September 1, the 'Violet Frost' colorway unexpectedly appeared on Finish Line's website for $200 in men's sizes.

After 19 seasons in the NBA, James is still the biggest name in basketball. Moreso, the 37-year-old is one of the most recognizable athletes on the planet. Oddly enough, both his new performance models and retro shoes have sagged in popularity in recent years.

The good news is the LeBron 20 has been the most highly-anticipated shoe from James' signature Nike line in several years. James' shoes always feature the best technology Nike has to offer. But this low-cut model appears to have accomplished the ever-elusive goal of matching performance capabilities and lifestyle appeal.

Bottom Line:

There is no official release date for the Nike LeBron 20. However, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James' 20th signature basketball shoe with Nike is expected to release in October 2022 for $200. Some fans were able to purchase the 'Violet Frost' colorway when the shoes unexpectedly appeared on the Finish Line website last Thursday.

