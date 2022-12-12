LeBron James Personalizes Retro Shoes with Message

The Los Angeles Lakers picked up a much-needed win against the Detroit Pistons last night. Lakers fans can thank the dynamic duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, who scored 35 and 34 points, respectively.

Despite closing in on 38 years old, James' production on the court remains at a level that most NBA players can only dream of reaching one day. However, James' vintage performance was fitting, given the retro Nike shoes he wore on the court.

Earlier this fall, Nike released James' 20th signature shoe, the Nike LeBron 20. Simultaneously, Nike has released fan-favorite retro models from James' signature sneaker line. Below is everything fans need to know about the kicks James wore during last night's throwback performance.

Nike LeBron 2

A detailed view of LeBron James' shoes. © David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Last night, James wore the Nike LeBron 2 in the 'Maccabi' colorway. This version of James' second signature shoe was originally designed as a player-exclusive colorway which James wore during a 2006 preseason game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Tel Aviv Maccabi.

The performance basketball shoes feature crisp white leather and gold ballistic fabric on the sides of the upper. Several nods to James' sneaker lore appear throughout the shoe, including his old logo and a detailed graphic image of a lion.

James personalized his kicks by writing the names of his wife and three children on the left shoe. Additionally, the consummate family man wrote "Rat Pack," "FAB 5," "TKFA, and "TMITA." The last two acronyms stand for "The kid from Akron" and "The man in the arena."

Fans can purchase the Nike LeBron 2 'Maccabi' for $210 on the Nike SNKRS app. Additionally, a navy and white 'USA' colorway, which remembers James' 2004 Olympics experience, is available on the Nike website for $210.

The 2022-23 NBA season will be a milestone year for James. Not only is he expected to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the league's all-time points leader, but he is celebrating two decades with Nike. Fans cannot afford to sleep on the heat Nike is putting out right now.

