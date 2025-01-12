Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Head-to-Head
Real Madrid versus Barcelona, best known as El Clásico, is the most famous derby in world soccer.
More than just a battle between Spanish football's two most successful-ever teams, it’s a clash of identities, deeply rooted in both sporting traditions and political history.
Barcelona, the capital of Catalonia, represents an autonomous region in northeastern Spain that has sought independence from mainland Spain since the mid-19th century. The soccer club takes pride in its philosophy of developing talent through its renowned La Masia academy.
Real Madrid, by contrast, is closely associated with the Spanish royal family and Spanish nationalism. The club is renowned for its tendency to invest heavily in world soccer’s top stars, rather than relying on players developed from within.
Since first facing off in 1902, the two clubs and their contrasting philosophies have clashed over 250 times.
But which of the two has emerged victorious more often?
Real Madrid vs Barcelona head-to-head record
In their 258 competitive meetings to date, Real Madrid has marginally come out on top more often, winning 105 games to Barcelona's 101. The two sides have shared the spoils on 52 occasions.
Real Madrid and Barcelona have met most frequently in LaLiga. Of their 189 encounters in Spanish soccer's top flight, Los Blancos have won 79, while Barcelona has won 75. They've drawn 35 times.
In the Champions League, Madrid again holds the edge, winning three games, losing two, and drawing five.
Meanwhile, in the Copa del Rey, Spain's biggest domestic knockout tournament, it's Barcelona that has the better record, with 16 wins to Madrid's 13.
Competition
Matches
Real Madrid wins
Barcelona wins
Draws
LaLiga
189
79
75
35
Copa del Rey
37
13
16
8
Copa de La Liga
6
0
2
4
Supercopa de Espana
17
10
5
2
Champions League
8
3
2
3
Copa de la Coronacion
1
0
1
0
Totals
258
105
101
52
Who are the top scorers in El Clásico?
Lionel Messi is the all-time top scorer in El Clásico. The Barcelona legend found the net an impressive 26 times in 45 games against Madrid.
As is so often the case, Messi is closely followed by his greatest rival Cristiano Ronaldo for the most goals in El Clásico. Ronaldo scored 18 times for Madrid in 31 games against Barcelona during his nine seasons in the Spanish capital.
Ronaldo's total is matched by Madrid icon Alfredo Di Stéfano.
Player
El Clásico Appearances
Goals
Lionel Messi
45
26
Cristiano Ronaldo
31
18
Alfredo Di Stéfano
30
18
Karim Benzema
43
16
Raúl
37
15
César Rodríguez
28
14
Paco Gento
42
14
Ferenc Puskás
18
14
