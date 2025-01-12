SI

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Head-to-Head

El Clásico, Real Madrid versus Barcelona, is the most famous derby in world soccer.

El Clasico is always a fiery affair. Lionel Messi (centre) and Sergio Ramos (right) go head-to-head.
El Clasico is always a fiery affair. Lionel Messi (centre) and Sergio Ramos (right) go head-to-head. / AFLOSPORT/IMAGO

Real Madrid versus Barcelona, best known as El Clásico, is the most famous derby in world soccer.

More than just a battle between Spanish football's two most successful-ever teams, it’s a clash of identities, deeply rooted in both sporting traditions and political history.

Barcelona, the capital of Catalonia, represents an autonomous region in northeastern Spain that has sought independence from mainland Spain since the mid-19th century. The soccer club takes pride in its philosophy of developing talent through its renowned La Masia academy.

Real Madrid, by contrast, is closely associated with the Spanish royal family and Spanish nationalism. The club is renowned for its tendency to invest heavily in world soccer’s top stars, rather than relying on players developed from within.

Since first facing off in 1902, the two clubs and their contrasting philosophies have clashed over 250 times.

But which of the two has emerged victorious more often?

Real Madrid vs Barcelona head-to-head record

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in action in El Clasico.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in action in El Clasico. / Ulmer/IMAGO

In their 258 competitive meetings to date, Real Madrid has marginally come out on top more often, winning 105 games to Barcelona's 101. The two sides have shared the spoils on 52 occasions.

Real Madrid and Barcelona have met most frequently in LaLiga. Of their 189 encounters in Spanish soccer's top flight, Los Blancos have won 79, while Barcelona has won 75. They've drawn 35 times.

In the Champions League, Madrid again holds the edge, winning three games, losing two, and drawing five.

Meanwhile, in the Copa del Rey, Spain's biggest domestic knockout tournament, it's Barcelona that has the better record, with 16 wins to Madrid's 13.

Competition

Matches

Real Madrid wins

Barcelona wins

Draws

LaLiga

189

79

75

35

Copa del Rey

37

13

16

8

Copa de La Liga

6

0

2

4

Supercopa de Espana

17

10

5

2

Champions League

8

3

2

3

Copa de la Coronacion

1

0

1

0

Totals

258

105

101

52

Who are the top scorers in El Clásico?

Lionel Messi is the top scorer in El Clasico.
Lionel Messi is the top scorer in El Clasico. / Alterphotos/IMAGO

Lionel Messi is the all-time top scorer in El Clásico. The Barcelona legend found the net an impressive 26 times in 45 games against Madrid.

As is so often the case, Messi is closely followed by his greatest rival Cristiano Ronaldo for the most goals in El Clásico. Ronaldo scored 18 times for Madrid in 31 games against Barcelona during his nine seasons in the Spanish capital.

Ronaldo's total is matched by Madrid icon Alfredo Di Stéfano.

Player

El Clásico Appearances

Goals

Lionel Messi

45

26

Cristiano Ronaldo

31

18

Alfredo Di Stéfano

30

18

Karim Benzema

43

16

Raúl

37

15

César Rodríguez

28

14

Paco Gento

42

14

Ferenc Puskás

18

14

