Lonzo Ball Continues to Rehab Knee Injury in Kobes

The basketball world received a positive update this week on the injury recovery of Lonzo Ball. The Chicago Bulls point guard posted Instagram videos of himself dunking and running on a treadmill. Ball's return to action is still a long way off, but there is momentum in the recovery of the 25-year-old.

Ball's professional career got off on the wrong foot when his Big Baller Brand shoes failed him during his time with the Los Angeles Lakers. While his setting has changed a few times, the Southern California native is still carrying the Mamba Mentality with him wherever he goes.

In all of the workout videos Ball shared on Instagram, he is seen wearing the Nike Kobe 5 Protro. The performance basketball shoes from Kobe Bryant's signature Nike line have become the preferred choice for Ball.

Over the past few years, he has flashed an impressive rotation of Kobes. Below is everything fans need to know about the hoop shoes Ball has worn throughout his recovery from knee surgery.

Nike Kobe 5 Protro

A detailed look at Lonzo Ball's shoes. © Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Ball has worn the Undefeated x Nike Kobe 5 Protro in the 'What If' colorway during his rehabilitation from knee surgery. The shoes were released in August 2020 for $190. According to StockX, the average resale price is now $606.

The multi-colored shoes were part of a pack celebrating Bryant's entry to the Basketball Hall of Fame. Los Angeles boutique Undefeated reimagined the classic basketball shoe in a colorway that asked "what if" at various points in Bryant's two-decade-long career.

Ball has not played in an NBA game since January 2022 and still has a lot of work to do before he is back on the court. However, the prodigy point guard has overcome long odds before. Clearing this hurdle in a pair of Kobes might be his sweetest accomplishment yet.

