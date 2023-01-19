Luka Doncic Makes Superstar Entrance to Mavericks Game

Wednesday night's nationally-televised game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Atlanta Hawks did not disappoint basketball fans. Atlanta won the high-scoring affair 130-122. Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with 30 points, but most fans are focused on his superstar style.

Before the game, Doncic pulled up to American Airlines Center in an Apocalypse 6x6 Hellfire. The tank-like vehicle immediately grabbed the media's attention, who were eagerly awaiting Doncic's arrival.

When the 6'7" guard popped out of his vehicle, he racked up additional points for his matching Air Jordan sneakers. Doncic wore a pair of Air Jordan 1 Low shoes in the 'Concord' colorway.

The low-top lifestyle shoes were released earlier this week, on January 17, for $110. Unfortunately, the 'Concord' colorway sold out quickly. But the silver lining is several other colorways are available at retail price on Nike's website. Even better, Doncic was not done showing out.

Jordan Luka 1

A detailed look at Luka Doncic's shoes. © Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

During the game, Doncic wore his first signature basketball shoe - the Jordan Luka 1. The unreleased colorway featuring a black upper and dark grey detailing is a nod to the shoes Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd wore back in the mid-1990s.

Before a game last week, Doncic gifted Kidd a pair of the rare shoes, and even the stoic coach felt emotional by the gesture. Kidd, a 10x NBA All-Star, did some of his best work on the court while wearing the Nike Zoom Flight 95.

The Jordan Luka 1 'Kidd' colorway has not yet been released. The good news for athletes and fans of Doncic, there are six colorways of the Jordan Luka 1 available for $110 on Nike's website.

Doncic is coming into his own in the NBA. Despite Dallas' mediocre record, Doncic is still in the MVP conversation thanks to his mind-blowing 33.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 8.8 assists per game. It appears Doncic is finally fully embracing his place as a superstar in the sports world.

