Mamba Savings: The 2025 Holiday Gift Guide for Kobe Bryant Fans

This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate at the time of publication.

As always, there is plenty to be thankful for this holiday season. Many athletes and fans are grateful for the abundant supply of Kobe Bryant's signature Nike apparel and footwear options. Gone are the days when fans couldn't find any gear associated with the Los Angeles Lakers legend and having to pay resale prices.

Now, Bryant's loyal fanbase can find almost something in every major category at retail price. Kobe fans are in a new era of wide options and even some discounts. Below is everything online shoppers must know about scoring the best deals and securing Nike Kobe gear before the holidays.

Nike Kobe 3 Protro

The Nike Kobe 3 Protro 'Halo' colorway. | Nike

The Nike Kobe 3 Protro 'Halo' colorway originally dropped on Saturday, August 23 (Bryant's birthday). The shoes had a retail price of $210 in adult sizes, but are marked down to $170 (19% off for a limited time) at Foot Locker.

Bryant's third signature sneaker sports an all-white design and updated performance technology. So far, the Nike Kobe 3 Protro has only dropped in one colorway, but more are on the way.

Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low EM Protro

The Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low EM Protro is available in five colorways. | Nike

Each year, Nike releases five 'Team Bank' colorways to easily match team uniforms for athletes. Earlier this fall, the Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low EM Protro dropped for $190 in adult sizes and $122 in big kid sizes at Nike.com.

Bryant's ninth signature sneaker originally dropped in high-top and low-cut versions along with Flyknit and Engineered Mesh options. This version is the most affordable and widely available shoe.

Nike Kobe 9 Elite High Protro

The Nike Kobe 9 Elite High Protro "What the Kobe?" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Kobe 9 Elite High Protro "What the Kobe?" launched at a retail price of $250 in adult sizes in May. However, it is now available in adult sizes for $170 (32% off) and kid sizes $100 (29%) off at Foot Locker.

The "What the Kobe?" colorway features a vibrant collage of design elements from previous Nike Kobe 9 colorways. The high-top shoe sports "White, Reflective Silver, Chlorine Blue, and Black." Old-school fans will notice pieces from other colorways hidden throughout the shoe.

Nike Kobe Off Court Slides

Nike Kobe Off Court Slides are available in multiple colorways. | Foot Locker

The Nike Kobe Offcourt Slides are available in at least six colorways in adult sizes ($44), as well as limited styles in kids ($28) and baby/toddler ($24) sizes at Foot Locker and Nike. Some of the adult options are marked down to $25 (41% off) at Foot Locker.

The sides are designed for relaxation and recovery. They feature an innovative dual-layered foam for plush cushioning and a soft lining on the strap for a snug, comfortable fit. The Kobe Sheath logo and iconic snakeskin texturing appear on the soft forefoot strap. The contoured footbed features deep flex grooves for a flexible, natural feel.

Kobe x Nike Air Force 1

The Kobe x Nike Air Force 1. | Foot Locker

Bryant's affinity for the Nike Air Force 1 is well-documented. Bryant and Nike teamed up on limited-edition collaborations years ago, but they are now back in several Black Mamba-inspired designs.

Currently, Foot Locker has multiple colorways of the Kobe x Nike Air Force 1 Low available for $120 in adult sizes. Luckily, more styles are slated to drop soon for fans of the casual sneakers.

Nike Kobe Apparel

Nike has Kobe apparel in full-family sizing. | Nike

It has never been easier to find Kobe x Nike apparel. Online shoppers can choose from myriad styles in full-family sizing at Nike.com.

Fans can choose from hoodies, jackets, jerseys, tops, shorts, and pants featuring the Kobe logo. Best of all, Nike has done a fantastic job of making the apparel choices trendy and fashionable.

Nike Kobe Accessories/Equipment

The Nike Kobe Unicorn Dri-FIT ADV Cushioned Crew Socks. | Nike

Nike has expanded the Kobe line to include the best accessories and equipment possible. Everything from socks to basketballs to baseball gear (you read that right) is available at Nike.com.

It is the most wonderful time of the year, especially if you're a Kobe fan. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.

