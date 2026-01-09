Steph Curry Denies Popular Sneaker Free Agency Theory

Entering the NBA season, no fan could have guessed that Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry would be the most followed player in the footwear world. In November, Curry unexpectedly became a sneaker free after his abrupt split with Under Armour.

Since then, Curry has worn an incredibly wide range of casual sneakers and performance basketball shoes. He has reiterated a few times that his goal is to pay tribute to players, teams, cities, and other important aspects of basketball history.

However, many of us have assumed that Curry was using his sneakers each day as a signal to potential partners in the footwear industry. During a recent post-game press conference, Curry dismissed that theory.

No Signals Sent to Sneaker Brands

CURRY WATCH: What’s been your favorite sneaker from Steph Curry’s free agency so far?



See every pair here: https://t.co/oBxa5bA36f pic.twitter.com/AS0mzsX2hs — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) January 8, 2026

Sole Retriever shared a video on X of a reporter asking Curry directly if he was sending messages with his shoe choices, and he replied, "I'm just having fun. I've been paying tribute to certain guys, different cities, different themes, and all that. That said, I'm excited about the future."

It sounds like Curry is not going to publicly negotiate with companies. Instead, the four-time NBA champion is going to let his play and popularity do the talking for him on the court while handling his business off the court.

There will be no shortage brands interested in the perennial NBA All-Star. Current players like Kevin Durant and Devin Booker are recruiting him to Nike. Meanwhile, former players who run basketball shoe brands like Shaquille O'Neal and Dwyane Wade have also weighed in on the matter.

Curry's Footwear Options

Steph Curry wants everyone to know his sneaker free agency is just getting started 👀



“I brought out the Flu Games and the Final Shots and then played in the Sabrina 3s. Everybody should be on alert. I’m calling everybody. Trying to get some good product.” pic.twitter.com/OjTxh5bEM3 — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) November 25, 2025

Curry did send a message to the entire industry after a game in Utah back in November. "Everybody should be on alert. I'm calling everybody. Trying to get some good product. But it's just fun to honor certain players from the game and current athletes who are doing great things and just having fun with it."

Consider the entire sneaker world on alert. Curry is the biggest sneaker free agent since Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. During the 2002-03 NBA season, Bryant wore hundreds of different sneakers between his breakup with adidas and eventual partnership with Nike.

NBA fans can expect to see Curry continuing to rock a wide range of hoop shoes as his sneaker free agency rolls on throughout this season. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

More Steph Curry News

Steph Curry pays tribute to 2026 NBA All-Star Game in Toronto.

Steph Curry's thoughts on the Curry 13 have been revealed.

Steph Curry wore three different shoes on Christmas Day.

Steph Curry shows love to Angel Reese and Reebok.