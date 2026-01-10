LeBron James' Nike Sneakers Show Love to Arizona Wildcats

The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 105-101 on Friday night. However, the night was not a total loss for Lakers forward LeBron James.

Not only did James fill up the box score with 26 points, nine rebounds, and ten assists, but he also showed love to his son's school. James wore the Nike LeBron 23 in the "Arizona Wildcats" colorway.

The sneaker world has seen the Nike LeBron 23 "Arizona Wildcats" colorway before, as Bryce James debuted the unreleased hoop shoes earlier this season. The silhouette sports a monochromatic red design with the iconic "A" logo on the back heels.

Unfortunately for athletes and fans, the Nike LeBron 23 "Arizona Wildcats" colorway will not be released to the public. Chalk it up as one of the perks of playing for a blue-blood college basketball program.

LeBron James honors his son Bryce James by rocking a Nike LeBron 23 "Arizona" PE pic.twitter.com/Zv6KHbY00l — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) January 10, 2026

The silver lining is that there are multiple general-release colorways of the Nike LeBron 23 available at the retail price of $210 in adult sizes at Foot Locker. Plus, the "Best in Class" colorway is remarkably similar (without the University of Arizona branding).

Tech specs for the Nike LeBron 23 include a full-length ZoomX drop-in midsole, which Nike calls the pinnacle in lightweight responsiveness. Meanwhile, a new containment system, paired with a carbon fiber plate, provides stable control for sudden movements on the court.

The engineered Flyknit upper and premium bootie lining are lightweight, breathable, and luxurious. Lastly, the sticky multi-direction traction pattern on the outsole provides the foundation of the iconic silhouette.

LeBron James plays in "Arizona" Nike LeBron 23, inspired by his son Bryce, who plays for the Wildcats 🔥 pic.twitter.com/MwplEm6qIX — B/R Kicks (@brkicks) January 10, 2026

This is not the first time James has shown love to the Wildcats. Back in October, he wore his son's Arizona jersey and vintage Nike sneakers while sitting on the Lakers bench.

LeBron has a deep connection to the Ohio State Buckeyes, and Bronny James to the USC Trojans. It is cool to see Arizona in the mix, too.

As the college basketball and NBA seasons roll on, fans can expect more heat from the James family. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.

More NBA Footwear News

The Nike Zoom Hyperflight is dropping in Jason Williams' player-exclusive colorway.

Jordan Brand brought back one of Ray Allen's basketball shoes.

Stephen Curry dispelled a popular theory about his sneaker free agency.

The adidas Anthony Edwards 2 is already $40 off.

Rich Paul gets ripped over his opinions on Air Jordans and Nike LeBron sneakers.