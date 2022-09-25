Green Bay Packers Tight End Wears Old Yeezy Shoes

Later this afternoon, fans will be treated to one of the best matchups of the young NFL season. The 1-1 Green Bay Packers face the undefeated Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

As part of their preparation for the business trips, several Packers players dressed to impress. Thanks to the Packers' social media team and the Instagram account @blitzfits, we have a great picture of veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis walking on the tarmac.

It is no mistake that the 38-year-old is still in the league after 16 seasons. Not only does Lewis has a prodigious work ethic, but the Pro Bowler has a firm grasp on historical trends.

Lewis knows where the ball is being thrown because he has been there and done that many times over. It would also explain why the veteran tight end is rocking a rare pair of shoes from 2017. Below is everything fans need to know about Lewis' kicks.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 'Wave Runner'

View of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 'Wave Runner.' Adidas

In the Instagram post above, Lewis is wearing a pair of Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 in the 'Wave Runner' colorway. The shoes were originally released on November 1, 2017, for $300.

Despite being re-released several times, the demand for the shoes designed by Kanye West never recedes. The average resale price is now $381, according to StockX.

It could easily be argued that the Yeezy 700 ushered in the "dad shoes" era that has been in full effect for the past five years. The model's upper contains multiple layers of materials; mesh, leather, and suede overlays. The chunky shoes sit on a thick BOOST midsole for extra comfort.

Lewis is now in his 17th NFL season, and there is a real possibility that his playing career could outlast the damaged partnership between Kanye West and Adidas. Stick with FanNationKicks.com for all of your shoe news.

