Philadelphia Eagles Receiver Pays Tribute to Allen Iverson

A.J. Brown Pays Tribute to Allen Iverson

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown paid tribute to 76ers legend Allen Iverson. Here is how you can copy the affordable outfit.
© Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

After today, the 2022 NFL preseason will be in the books. But luckily for fans, football season is just getting started. And so is our coverage of what the pros are wearing off the field.

So far, we have declared Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts the reigning champ of pregame outfits. But his teammate, A.J. Brown, is making a run at the title. The Pro Bowl receiver rolled up to last night's preseason game in Miami repping the City of Brotherly Love.

As you can see in the Instagram post above, Brown rocked a Philadelphia 76ers Allen Iverson jersey, Nike woven shorts, and a pair of Nike Air Force 1 sneakers. The 25-year-old knows how to endear himself to a new fanbase and catch the attention of FanNation Kicks. Below is all how you can copy the look.

How To Get The Outfit

Allen Iverson Jersey

1997-98 Philadelphia 76ers Allen Iverson Jersey.

Allen Iverson Jersey

Thanks to Mitchell & Ness, fans of all age groups can go back in time and purchase everything they wanted as kids. For example, Philly fans can pick up a Philadelphia 76ers Allen Iverson Jersey from the 1997-98 season in two styles. 

The authentic jersey costs $225 and is sold out in most sizes. Luckily, the swingman version of the jersey is only $130 and is available in every size.

Nike Woven Shorts

Nike woven shorts are perfect for any day above 60 degrees. Not only do the sportswear shorts only cost $50, but they are available in ten different colors. Easy on the wallet and easy on the eyes.

Nike Air Force 1 Shoes

We cover a lot of expensive shoes here at FanNation Kicks, but the best footwear is affordable. That is why we love to see Brown wearing an all-white pair of Nike Air Force 1 Lows. 

The OG basketball shoes cost $110 on Nike's website and can easily be found for less in other locations. Men can wear these shoes on almost any occasion without getting judged. 

