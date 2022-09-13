Marshawn Lynch Rocks Expensive Air Jordans at Seahawks Game

Skip to main content
Marshawn Lynch Wears Air Jordans at Seahawks Game

Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch wore expensive Air Jordan 1 sneakers at the Seattle Seahawks game against the Denver Broncos.
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Marshawn Lynch played for three different NFL teams during his storybook career. But the future Hall of Famer will always be remembered for his time with the Seattle Seahawks.

Lynch showed up to support the Seahawks in their season opener against the Denver Broncos on Monday night. Before the game, the now-retired running back casually strolled around the field, eating chicken.

Besides Lynch's 10,000+ career rushing yards, fans loved 'Beast Mode' for his unrelenting authenticity. While the video of Lynch walking around eating chicken on the field went viral on Twitter, some fans wanted to know what sneakers Lynch had on his feet. Below is everything Seahawks fans need to know about Lynch's kicks.

Air Jordan 1 High 'Obsidian UNC'

View of white, navy, light blue Jordan 1 shoes.

Air Jordan 1 High 'Obsidian UNC'

The Air Jordan 1 High 'Obsidian UNC' was released on August 13, 2019. The shoes retailed at $160 but now have an average resale price of $490, according to StockX.

Of course, the Air Jordan 1 has been around for a long time. The first installment of Michael Jordan's signature sneaker line debuted in 1985. Since then, Nike and Jordan Brand have reimagined the retro basketball shoe in almost every color imaginable.

However, anytime North Carolina Tarheels colors are applied to classic Air Jordan models, it immediately increases the hype surrounding the sneaker. The 'Obsidian UNC' colorway features a Sail upper, Obsidian overlays and Swoosh logos, plus University Blue leather wrapped around the heel.

Lynch is a former California Golden Bear, but no one can deny the appeal of the Air Jordan 1, especially when it's draped in Tarheels colors. Stick with FanNationKicks.com to find out what your favorite athletes wear on and off the field all year long.

